Walters State Distinguished Alumni nominations sought

Nominations are available online at www.ws.edu/alumni/distinguished-alumni/ and are due by July 31.

The award is the highest honor the college bestows on former students. The award is given to alumni who have demonstrated outstanding service in their profession and/or community and have brought honor and distinction to Walters State.

Previous recipients include NASA scientist Victoria H. Elsbernd, country music artist Rodney Atkins, state Sen. Steve Southerland and historian Jim Claiborn. Law enforcement officer Ricky Atchley was the 2019 recipient.

To be eligible for the Distinguished Alumni Award, alumni must have attended Walters State for at least 30 hours; contributed to their profession beyond normal expectations; received professional awards and recognition; contributed to the vision and values of Walters State; and displayed an enduring commitment to the betterment of humanity through volunteerism or professional service. All submissions will be reviewed by a nomination committee. The award(s) are scheduled to be presented in October at at the 50th anniversary meeting of the Walters State Foundation.

For more information, contact Jonathan Nash, assistant director of alumni affairs, at Jonathan.Nash@ws.edu.