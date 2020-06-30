Kingsport school board meeting in person, to consider superintendent contact

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will consider a contract renewal and changes for the superintendent during a regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport.

All board meetings are open to the public, and this will be the first one since March that will allow the public to attend in person. This will mark the first in-person meeting with the public allowed to attend since the regular meeting March 10.

At this regular business meeting, board members will review the contract of KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse and consider a change to the terms of employment, including a contract extension.