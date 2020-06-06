Two share lead after Day 1 of PPA national event in Kingsport

Bill Kirby of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Atlanta’s Gary English were tied for the lead at 38-under-par 106 after four rounds. Kingsport native and defending national champion Sid Davis was fourth, three strokes off the lead.
📸 View the photo gallery from Day 1
English posted the best round of the day by shooting a third-round 25, acing the last seven holes. Frank Warren, Frank Bisesl and Wade Sahmel shot 25 in the final round.
Many state tournaments had to either be delayed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the national events on the PPA scene remained largely unchanged.
The Kingsport tournament — the kickoff event — was still under a cloud of uncertainty until about three weeks ago, officials said Saturday.
“We are very fortunate for our event to go off as scheduled,” said Putt-Putt Fun Center co-owner Danny Estes. “People were ready to get out of their houses and out of the quarantine. We were not sure there for a long time whether or not it was going to go off because people couldn’t travel across state lines.
“Thankfully, we’ve had a really good turnout. It really doesn’t get any better than this.”
The scores were all over the place for the first two rounds of the tournament, which began at 8 a.m., but once the sun came out, the course became quicker and shots started falling.
The final day of the professional tournament is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday.
Bailey Hall captured the amateur tournament championship, shooting 55-under 233 for his eight-round total.
Professional Putters Association National Invitational
At Kingsport Putt-Putt Center
Saturday, June 6
After 4 of 8 rounds; par 144
Bill Kirby 26-28-26-26—106
Gary English 28-27-25-26—106
Angelo Korogianos 27-29-26-26—108
Sid Davis 29-26-28-26—109
Jerry Pinotti 31-26-27-28—112
Randy Reeves 30-27-29-27—113
Frank Warren 30-30-28-25—113
Alan Quinnelly 30-26-28-29—113
Chris Chafin 29-27-28-29—113
Greg Newport 31-26-20-27—114
Jeff Garrison 26-29-29-30—114
Rusty Taylor 29-30-27-28—114
Travis Robinson 29-29-28-28—114
Zach Martin 29-29-27-29—114
Frank Bisesl 29-31-30-25—115
Robert Johnson 28-30-31-27—116
Jeff Studer 31-29-30-26—116
Olivia Prokopova 29-29-29-29—116
Greg Ward 29-31-30-27—117
Jay Klapper 32-28-28-29—117
John Wilder 29-28-31-29—117
Mike Flavin 29-30-31-27—117
Danny Tatum 29-29-32-27—117
John Ventura 31-29-29-28—117
Wade Sahmel 33-26-33-25—117
Kent Cranford 28-28-29-32—117
Donnie Carpenter 28-28-32-30—118
Harold Mikell 29-31-29-29—118
Geoff Mosk 30-29-28-31—118
Ed Haggerty 31-28-31-28—118
Jimmy Mott 29-31-28-30—118
Brad Lebo 31-30-27-30—118
Kevin Rutledge 30-32-30-27—119
Patrick Prillhart 31-29-29-30—119
Brian Johnson 26-31-31-31—119
Joe Lea 30-33-27-29—119
Ricky Schults 30-29-29-31—119
Joey Graybeal 30-29-20-31—120
Jeff McDonald 28-31-31-30—120
James Chastain 33-30-30-28—121
Darrell Britt 32-30-29-30—121
Rainey Statum 29-32-30-30—121
Ben Blake 32-29-20-31—122
Jeffrey Smith 31-33-27-31—122
Manfred Stewart 32-34-30-26—122
Steve Lyon 32-31-27-32—122
John Kropinak 30-32-28-32—122
Paul Johns 30-33-31-30—124
Charlie Greenwalt 35-31-27-32—125
Nate Nichols 31-28-35-31—125
Matthew Browder 31-32-30-32—125
Rick Culverhouse 31-30-33-31—125
Tim Schrader 33-29-33-31—126
Lee Messinger 29-33-33-31—126
Harry Sykes 29-31-34-32—126
Tim Jones 31-30-34-32—127
Anthony Amick 33-31-31-32—127
Ken McDonald 32-32-30-33—127
Thomas Rawles 31-29-32-35—127
Lewis Burton 36-28-32-32—128
Tony Varnadore 36-31-32-29—128
Dom Perry 34-32-31-33—130
Monte Snyder 32-33-33-32—130
John McCabe 35-37-29-32—133
Joe Smith 37-32-34-33—136