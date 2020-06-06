Two share lead after Day 1 of PPA national event in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — After the early morning fog lifted and the temperatures began to rise, the scores began to fall Saturday during the first day of the Professional Putters Association National Invitational at the Kingsport Putt-Putt Center.

Bill Kirby of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Atlanta’s Gary English were tied for the lead at 38-under-par 106 after four rounds. Kingsport native and defending national champion Sid Davis was fourth, three strokes off the lead.

English posted the best round of the day by shooting a third-round 25, acing the last seven holes. Frank Warren, Frank Bisesl and Wade Sahmel shot 25 in the final round.

Many state tournaments had to either be delayed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the national events on the PPA scene remained largely unchanged.

The Kingsport tournament — the kickoff event — was still under a cloud of uncertainty until about three weeks ago, officials said Saturday.

“We are very fortunate for our event to go off as scheduled,” said Putt-Putt Fun Center co-owner Danny Estes. “People were ready to get out of their houses and out of the quarantine. We were not sure there for a long time whether or not it was going to go off because people couldn’t travel across state lines.

“Thankfully, we’ve had a really good turnout. It really doesn’t get any better than this.”

The scores were all over the place for the first two rounds of the tournament, which began at 8 a.m., but once the sun came out, the course became quicker and shots started falling.

The final day of the professional tournament is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday.

Bailey Hall captured the amateur tournament championship, shooting 55-under 233 for his eight-round total.

Professional Putters Association National Invitational

At Kingsport Putt-Putt Center

Saturday, June 6

After 4 of 8 rounds; par 144

Bill Kirby 26-28-26-26—106

Gary English 28-27-25-26—106

Angelo Korogianos 27-29-26-26—108

Sid Davis 29-26-28-26—109

Jerry Pinotti 31-26-27-28—112

Randy Reeves 30-27-29-27—113

Frank Warren 30-30-28-25—113

Alan Quinnelly 30-26-28-29—113

Chris Chafin 29-27-28-29—113

Greg Newport 31-26-20-27—114

Jeff Garrison 26-29-29-30—114

Rusty Taylor 29-30-27-28—114

Travis Robinson 29-29-28-28—114

Zach Martin 29-29-27-29—114

Frank Bisesl 29-31-30-25—115

Robert Johnson 28-30-31-27—116

Jeff Studer 31-29-30-26—116

Olivia Prokopova 29-29-29-29—116

Greg Ward 29-31-30-27—117

Jay Klapper 32-28-28-29—117

John Wilder 29-28-31-29—117

Mike Flavin 29-30-31-27—117

Danny Tatum 29-29-32-27—117

John Ventura 31-29-29-28—117

Wade Sahmel 33-26-33-25—117

Kent Cranford 28-28-29-32—117

Donnie Carpenter 28-28-32-30—118

Harold Mikell 29-31-29-29—118

Geoff Mosk 30-29-28-31—118

Ed Haggerty 31-28-31-28—118

Jimmy Mott 29-31-28-30—118

Brad Lebo 31-30-27-30—118

Kevin Rutledge 30-32-30-27—119

Patrick Prillhart 31-29-29-30—119

Brian Johnson 26-31-31-31—119

Joe Lea 30-33-27-29—119

Ricky Schults 30-29-29-31—119

Joey Graybeal 30-29-20-31—120

Jeff McDonald 28-31-31-30—120

James Chastain 33-30-30-28—121

Darrell Britt 32-30-29-30—121

Rainey Statum 29-32-30-30—121

Ben Blake 32-29-20-31—122

Jeffrey Smith 31-33-27-31—122

Manfred Stewart 32-34-30-26—122

Steve Lyon 32-31-27-32—122

John Kropinak 30-32-28-32—122

Paul Johns 30-33-31-30—124

Charlie Greenwalt 35-31-27-32—125

Nate Nichols 31-28-35-31—125

Matthew Browder 31-32-30-32—125

Rick Culverhouse 31-30-33-31—125

Tim Schrader 33-29-33-31—126

Lee Messinger 29-33-33-31—126

Harry Sykes 29-31-34-32—126

Tim Jones 31-30-34-32—127

Anthony Amick 33-31-31-32—127

Ken McDonald 32-32-30-33—127

Thomas Rawles 31-29-32-35—127

Lewis Burton 36-28-32-32—128

Tony Varnadore 36-31-32-29—128

Dom Perry 34-32-31-33—130

Monte Snyder 32-33-33-32—130

John McCabe 35-37-29-32—133

Joe Smith 37-32-34-33—136