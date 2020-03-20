Local tracks provide updates to schedule

Kingsport Speedway announced through a statement Thursday that all racing events at the 3/8-mile concrete oval will be postponed through May 3 in accordance with CDC guidelines about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement also read there are plans for a full season of racing. A revised 2020 schedule and additional updates will be released as they become available.

The track’s original schedule called for the Food City Season Opener to be held Saturday before health concerns forced the postponement. The track is still allowing private testing, although it must be in small groups of 10 persons or less as public officials have called for no mass gatherings.

Those practice sessions are being scheduled through speedway general manager Karen Tunnell and track official Ronnie Maness.

DIRT TRACKS SUSPENDED

Owners of four East Tennessee dirt tracks — Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville and Tazewell Speedway — announced Wednesday they have collectively decided to suspend operations for at least 30 days.

The tracks plan to return to racing no earlier than April 17 with the exception of the Bill Corum Memorial at Tazewell currently scheduled for April 11. A decision on that event is scheduled for April 1.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Series race at 411 originally scheduled for April 3 has been moved to June 26.

Other national and regional events will be evaluated by the tracks and series. Volunteer Speedway was originally scheduled to open March 27 with its “Spring Thaw” event featuring a $10,000-to-win race for the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.