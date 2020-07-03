BIG STONE GAP, VA - Monte Dale Head, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center’s Wilcox Hall, following an extended illness.

To view the entire obituary, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Roy Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Glencoe Cemetery.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Monte Head’s family.