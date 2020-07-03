God, our Father, walk through my house and take away all my worries and illnesses and please watch over and heal my family. Amen

KINGSPORT – Bobbie Lucille Kleiboer, 86 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence following a lengthy illness. She was a property manager, managing several properties over the years. Bobbie attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Mary Barnes Guthrie; son, Rodney Kleiboer; brother, Dewey “Sonny” Guthrie.

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gerald Kleiboer; son, Gerald Kleiboer, II; a very special granddaughter, Tiffany Webb and Cody Lee Webb; a very special grandson, Tyler Kleiboer; very special great-grandchildren, Aliyah and Carter Webb; daughter-in-law, Angie Kleiboer; sister, Nancy Brint; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill with Doug Wagner officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Kleiboer family.