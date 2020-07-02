Willie Irene Ragle Stiles, born July 21, 1932, met with the Lord on July 29, 2020 after a 2 year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease/ALS.

She is survived by her sons, David M. Hyder and wife Eddie and Thomas E. Hyder and wife Jackie; daughter, Lori Beth Hyder Carter and Husband Edward; grandsons, Alexander Hyder and Andrew Hyder; sisters, Mable Ragle Davis, Reba Ragle Murrel and Alma Ragle Byington; and brother-in-law, James Leach.

She is predeceased by her mother, Callie Ragle and father, Albert Thomas Ragle; sisters, Lois Ragle Leach and Evelyn Ragle Maloy; brother, Leon Ragle; her husband, James E. Stiles, Sr.; and step-children, Colleen Stiles Shatzer and James E. Stiles, Jr.

She enjoyed staying active, gardening, gathering with friends and family, church activities , bible study and Tai Chi. She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.

Her memorial service will be held at a later date so that all friends and family can gather to celebrate her life. Friends and family will be notified of the future date.