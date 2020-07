Mary Ellen Parker “Tootsie” Starnes

CHURCH HILL - A graveside service for Mary Ellen Parker “Tootsie” Starnes, 79 of Church Hill, who gained her wings and flew high on the mountain to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019, will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.