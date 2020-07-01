Nell L. Flanary

DUNGANNON, VA - Nell LaVonne Gillenwater Flanary - Dungannon, VA, 82, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 29, 2020. She received her new healthy body and is now walking with Jesus.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Marty Puckett and Rev. Larry Beavers officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00a.m, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Temple Hill Memorial Gardens, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the mausoleum of the memorial gardens at 9:45a.m. for the committal service. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

