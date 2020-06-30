IMBODEN, VA - Steve (Gus) Barnett, 64, of Imboden, Virginia passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waymond and Margret Barnett; brother, Thomas Barnett; sister, Judy Wagnor.

Gus is survived by his wife, Louise Barnett; sons, Danny Barnett, Josh Barnett, Steve Barnett; 13 grandchildren including his “baby girls” Lashawnda, Danielle, Robin & Stevie, his namesake- Damian Gustave; one great-grandaughter, Ava Dawn Barnett; siblings, Johnny Barnett, Loreta Smith, Nettie Taylor, Earl Barnett, Tony Barnett, Susie Fig, Debra Calton.

A private memorial service will be held at a date to be determined by the family.