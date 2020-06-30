CHURCH HILL - Michelle Lane, 51, died unexpectedly at her residence in Church Hill, TN on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Ms. Lane was born on April 28, 1969, in Kingsport, TN to the late Marshall Stallard Lane and Carol Farthing Lane and she grew up in Hawkins County, TN.

She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University’s College of Nursing and she was a practicing nurse for many years. Those who knew Michelle best, knew her as a kind, considerate, loving person with a keen sense of humor. Her laugh was infectious. Ms. Lane had a huge heart for dogs, all rescues, that she loved and cared for over the years. She was a committed Christian ready to “go home” when called.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, William James Farthing; aunt; Judy Golden; uncle, Hubert Lane; and cousin, John “Cale” Golden.

Those left to cherish Michelle’s memory are her grandmother, Hilda Farthing; aunt, Linda Jane Farthing, both of Kingsport; aunt, Billie J. Farthing of Johnson City, TN; uncles, Eddie Dean Lane of Johnson City, TN and Johnny Lane of Grundy, VA; cousins, Kim Goins, Kelley Golden, Nicki Lane and Allie Lane . Michelle is also survived by her canine babies, Montie, Daisy Duke, Sadie Mae and Susie.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden with Pastor Joshua Swanson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 US 11-W, Rogersville, TN, 37857.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Anthea Michelle Lane and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.