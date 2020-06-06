Russell Critten Taylor

He was born November 8, 1929 in Kingsport to the late Russell Milo and Georgia Taylor. He attended Dobyns Bennett High School and was a graduate of East Tennessee State University. He retired in 1987 as treasurer of Tennessee Eastman Company. He was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. He also served in leadershp in the Kingsport District and the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Russell, “Pappy”, is survived by his wife, Helen, of 72 years; his sons, Rusty (Dindy) Taylor, Steve Taylor; daughter Terry Belote (Steve); sisters, Louise Marriner and Joyce Rogers; 4 grandchildren, Brad, Travis, Mandy and Tiffany and 9 great grandchildren, Zeke, Quilla, Zeb, Bridger, Henry, Daisy, Grayson, Campbell and Wesley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Holston Home for Children, PO Box 188, Greeneville, TN 37744.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Friends and family are welcome to attend, but we ask that you please practice social distancing.