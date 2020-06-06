Robert Wallace Hickman Jr.

Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years Carol Tingler Hickman, daughter Angie Hickman, sons Gregg Hickman and Matthew Hickman, daughters-in-law Addie Hickman and Elisha Hickman, grandchildren Jarek and Adianna Hickman, Evie and Will Brady, and Bennie and Porter Hickman, as well as extended family Emily and Grace Morgan.

Bob spent his career in plastics engineering and was an enthusiastic restorer of vintage MGs. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix—from cars to lawn mowers to his own kids. A talented artist, Bob could spend hours drawing cars for his grandchildren. He loved spending time at the ocean and swimming out too far for his wife’s comfort. He spent many years teaching scripture, sharing his wisdom, and offering a Christ- like perspective in his church homes. He was the answerer of all questions, the giver of sage advice (when solicited), and a consummate inventor who always sought a better tool, a smarter solution, or a way around a problem.

Bob’s family and colleagues are devastated by his loss, but comforted by his lasting legacy of faith, kindness, creativity, and quiet strength. A celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation (www.myeloma.org).