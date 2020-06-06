Regina Williams, age 55, went to be with the Lord on June 4th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.

She rededicated her life on February 29, 2020. She enjoyed life, camping, 4- wheeling and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlie and Etta Manis; parents, Judge Lawson and Helen Barker Henderson; brother, James Lawson, sister-in-law, Patrisha Lawson and Virginia (Sue) Lawson; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Opal Williams.

She is survived by husband of 37 years, Mark Williams; dog, Rooster; daughters, Fonda Pruitt of Church Hill and Brandy Laws of NC; grandson, Braden of Church Hill; brothers, Ricky Lawson of Rogersville, J.D. Lawson and Willie Lawson of Surgoinsville; several nieces, nephews and a lot of friends; special friends, Raymond and Tina McLain, Ron and Wendie Hickman, Sandy Kochensparger, Melinda Christian, David and Donna Chaney and Debbie Bennett.

Special thanks to Julia Hicks, Jennifer Cremins, Tina McLain and Wendie Hickman and Hospice Nurses, Nicky Jessen and Skye Twitty for all the wonderful care they provided.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 9 from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7pm with Bro. Ed Barnett and Bro. Phillip Williams officiating. Graveside service will be held at Howes Chapel Church Cemetery Wednesday, June 10 at 1pm.

