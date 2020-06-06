CHURCH HILL - Mr. Bobby “Joe” Poore, 71, of Church Hill, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

Joe was a lifelong resident of Church Hill. He was the son of the late Ellis and Lorene Henley Poore.

Joe was a graduate of Church Hill High School and served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1976 and was honorably discharged with National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, 1st Award.

He was an over-the-road truck driver for more than forty-five years and also served as manager of Laurel Run Park in Church Hill in 1992-1994 and again in 2006-2008.

Joe attended Ridgeview Baptist Church in Carters Valley and was a born again Christian who lived out his faith in his daily walk with the Lord.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by four brothers, Ellis “Bud” Poore, Jimmy Charles Poore, Larry Douglas Poore, Donald Poore; one sister, Gaynell Poore Long; one daughter, Lori Poore.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-six years, Kathy Harris Poore; one son, Bobby Chris Poore and his wife Lisa; three daughters, Jeanne Poore Kindle and her husband Richard, Diana Poore Stapleton and her husband Daniel and Haley Poore Barrett and her husband Billy Joe; one stepson, Chris Shepherd; one stepdaughter, Nikki Shepherd Whitehead and her husband Mike; eight grandchildren, Ashley Poore, Sabrina Poore, Matthew Brown, Alex Hensley, Tyler Stapleton, Zachary Stapleton, Nova Barrett and Waylon Barrett; four step grandchildren, Zack Shepherd, Carlee Shepherd, Elijah Whitehead and Lily Grace Whitehead; one step great grandson, Hunter Shepherd; three nephews, Tracy Long, Eric Poore and Jimmy Poore; one niece, Jamie Poore.

The family of Mr. Bobby “Joe” Poore will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Monday, June 8, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Jon Rodgers officiating. Hawkins County Honor Guard will accord military honors.

