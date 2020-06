KINGSPORT - Cynthia Moore, 83, of Kingsport, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home after an extended illness.

A family graveside service will be on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Cynthia Moore.