Stephen A. Britt

He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Steve graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and Mid-America College of Funeral Service, Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. Steve was proud to have spent his 38 + years in funeral service as an employee of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. He was a master carpenter who enjoyed doing work for his friends and family. Steve also enjoyed riding his Harley, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandchildren, Cody and Gabby. Steve always got a kick out of telling how his grandmother, Hazel P. Martin, went to college with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Shirley Britt.

Steve is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Conkin Britt; daughter, Rachel Kindle and husband Dave; two grandchildren, Cody Goode and Gabby Kindle; two sisters, Becky Cabell and husband Jerry, and Janie Gortney and husband Chris; brother, Marty Britt; special nephews, Chad and Tyler Cabell and their families; niece, Stephanie Pangelinan and family; niece and goddaughter, Khazel Gortney, and nephew, Mikey Britt; father and mother-in-law, Dennis and Janet Conkin; brother-in-law, Matthew Conkin and his family; his Boykin Spaniels, Molly and Maggie; and his second family, co-workers of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Richard Richter and Rev. Tim Hodges officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664.