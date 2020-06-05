CHURCH HILL - Gary Lee Hill, 61 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 2, 2020 following a short illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother B.D. Cradic officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Sunday at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Hill family.