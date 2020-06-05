LEBANON, VA - Allen Donald “Don” Allgood, 86, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Born July 26, 1933, he was the son of the late O.C. and Reva Allgood. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Norfolk Naval Ship Yard in Portsmouth, VA. He attended Bethany United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Charles Wilburn Allgood; sister: Mary Lou Martin; nephew: David Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Evelyn Sue Allgood; two daughters: Cynthia Allgood of Johnson City, TN and Donna Kuchem and husband Joe of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers: Owen “Olie” Allgood of Kingsport, TN and Gerald “Jerry” Allgood and wife Pam of Albuquerque,NM; two grandchildren: John Kuchem and Barbra Myers; three great-grandchildren: Christopher Myers, Lucas Myers and Parker Myers; nieces: Melissa Baker, Kathy McAmis and husband Jeff, Julie Martin, Teresa Drinnon, Alison Fox; nephews: Robert Martin, Richard Baker, Jason Method; aunt: Geraldine Baker of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ; sister-in-law: Danah Johnson; honorary son: Warren Gaffney III; numerous grand-nieces and nephews.

An online memorial celebration will be held on June 14. Contact the family by phone or Facebook for additional information.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Allgood family.