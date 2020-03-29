Oscar Simpson

GATE CITY, VA - Oscar Otis Simpson, 85, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with the Manville Street Church of Christ officiating. A eulogy will be given by his son-in-law, James Williamson.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Simpson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

