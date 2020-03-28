KINGSPORT - Evelyn Babb, a longtime resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away of natural causes at Shannondale senior living in Knoxville on March 18, 2020.

Evelyn was born in Illinois to Cubert and Cora Harrison but grew up in Greene County, Tennessee, with two brothers, W. C. Harrison, Jr. and Rex Harrison, and a sister, Martha Snelson, all of whom she loved, remaining close to each.

She was married to Milton E. Babb for fifty six years before his passing in 2004.

After high school Evelyn obtained an associate’s degree from Greeneville Business College and worked in the offices of several car dealerships, including Alley’s and Don Hill Toyota. Always willing to learn, she embraced new accounting methods and technology and was very proud of her work.

An accomplished seamstress, she also enjoyed needlework, reading, crossword puzzles, puzzles, music, traveling, cooking and baking. Setting a pretty table with lots of unique dishes pleased her. Evelyn possessed a great sense of humor, and she loved to laugh and tease. She is described by her friends and family as always a “picture of class.”

After her retirement she volunteered regularly at Indian Path Hospital and became even more active in her Sunday School Class at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. At the age of 78 she joined Curves in Colonial Heights and achieved every award they presented, including 1000 straight days of attendance.

She is survived by her children Tony Babb and wife Debbie of Knoxville, Pamela Babb Bowen and husband Kenneth Bowen of Texas, and Ben Babb of Knoxville; grandchildren Chad Bowen and wife Jamie, Nikki Bowen Scimeca and husband Nathan; great grandchildren Emma Bowen and Everett Bowen; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled when travel is a safe option for family members and friends.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled when travel is a safe option for family members and friends.