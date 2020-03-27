GATE CITY, VA – Mary Martha Tipton Cole, 74 of Gate City, went to be with the Lord and her husband, Jason on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence following a brief illness.

Born in Kingsport, she had lived in Gate City for most of her life. She was a faithful member of Crossway Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed working in her flowers, gardening, quilting and just being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Cole; parents, Rexter and Marie Leonard Tipton; sister, Ruth Blanton

Mary is survived by her children, John Cole (Kathy), Lynn Bishop (Jeff) and Kristi Gilliam (Spencer); grandchildren, Andrew Cole, Joel Bishop, Katie Cole, Anna Bishop, Samuel Gilliam (Megan), Ethan Bishop and Ben Gilliam; Mary’s first and treasured great-grandbaby, Wednesday “Sweet Pea” Siaw; sisters, Freddie Roark (Paul) and Janet Norman; brother, Howard Tipton (Carolyn); several nieces and nephews; her fur baby and companion of 14 years, Roscoe.

Unfortunately, we are unable to hold a regular chapel service at this time due to the state mandated Covid-19 concerns, which only allows 10 visitors at a time to gather in one immediate area. A burial will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossway Baptist Church, 695 Park Street Gate City, VA 24251.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, is serving the Cole family.