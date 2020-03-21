KINGSPORT - Walter Scott Williams, 55, entered into loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Tuesday (March 17, 2020) surrounded by his loving family. Scott was born on April 3, 1964 in Kingsport, TN.

Scott was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 11 years of dedicated service. Scott enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, being outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends. Scott was a loving husband, father, grandfather, “grand-pappy”, son, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Elizabeth (Summers) Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Donna Williams; father, Walter Counts Williams; son, Jacob Russell & wife Cindy; three sisters, Judy Belle & husband Allen, Teresa Parker & husband Mike, and Pam Griffin & husband Michael Dewayne; granddaughter, Ashley Russell; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the home of Scott and Donna Williams.

Online condolences may be made to the Williams family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Williams family.