BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Teresa Gayle Wells Bush, 64, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tn.

Born in Norton, Va., Teresa lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a retired Department Manager for Walmart in Big Stone Gap.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ricky Ventors and her second husband, Jerry Bush; her parents, Robert Pat Wells and Helen Virginia Maples Wells; sister, Libby C. Coffey; and longtime friend and companion, Doyle Phipps.

Surviving are her brothers, Ronald Dennis Wells (Sue) and Barry Wells (Martha), both of Norton, Va., and Douglas “Peewee” Wells (Lynn), Big Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Chasity Castle and Kathy Stanley.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020, at American Legion Cemetery with Rev. Ralph Wells, Jr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a local charity organization of one’s choice.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Ms. Bush’s family.