COVID-19: 28 new cases in Northeast Tennessee

Tennessee added 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths to its pandemic total Friday, while Northeast Tennessee saw an increase of 28 cases to bring the number of active cases in the eight-county region to 128.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the 1,822 new cases and 13 deaths reported statewide in Friday’s update bring the pandemic total cases and deaths to 48,712 and 633, respectively. There have been 2,825 hospitalizations, including 50 since Thursday.

Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers, according to Friday’s report:

— 48,712 total cases since tracking began in March (48,344 confirmed, 368 probable)

— 633 total deaths (608 confirmed, 25 probable)

— 653 new recoveries for a total of 29,591

— 24,037 new tests for a total of 862,121.

In Northeast Tennessee’s upper eight counties, there are 28 new cases: nine in Greene County, eight in Washington County, seven in Sullivan County, two in Hawkins County and one each in Johnson and Unicoi counties. There have been seven deaths in the region since the pandemic began.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District case count rose by one to 55. The new case in Friday’s report is in Wise County, which now stands at 29 cases and two death. Lee County remained at 12 cases and no deaths, Scott County at 10 cases and two deaths and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

As of July 3, Virginia’s COVID-19 case count stands at 64,393 (61,690 confirmed; 2,703 probable) with 6,382 hospitalizations and 1,845 deaths since the pandemic began.