Kingsport planning Independence Day fireworks celebration

KINGSPORT — Not only is the Model City planning to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, but it’s planning to celebrate with two fireworks displays.

Cities across the country are grappling with how to handle Independence Day celebrations, struggling with the questions of should parades be held and how can people stay far enough apart while watching a fireworks display?

Johnson City canceled its Fourth of July event in April; Greeneville is forging ahead with a celebration that includes a parade, concerts and a fireworks display — all the while recommending social distancing guidelines. The Twin Cities have not announced any plans yet.

On Thursday, Kingsport officials explained how the Model City will celebrate our nation’s founding.

“We’re going to do two displays: one downtown from Cement Hill and another one at Dobyns-Bennett (High School),” said Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport. “We’re going to do them at the same time to the same music.”

Teague said the idea behind two displays at the same time is to prevent having a large crowd at one event. People will be able to spread out across town in order to enjoy the fireworks. Folks are being encouraged to sit in their vehicles, listen to the music on the radio and enjoy the display.

Teague asked that people who want to sit outside their vehicles abide by the six-foot rule.

The music timed to the fireworks will be aired on WTFM (98.5) and its sister stations WRZK (95.9) and WVEK (102.7).

Teague said the fireworks display will begin between 9:45 and 10 p.m. on July 4 and last about 12 to 15 minutes.

Kingsport staff is working on creating a map of the best viewing locations for the fireworks and plans to release it next week. Maps will then be distributed to businesses and restaurants for display, Teague said.

But what about the annual Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day parade that’s been held in Kingsport the past 65 years? The status of that event has yet to be determined, but an announcement will be made later this month.

“Leadership Kingsport, a program of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, is in discussions with the city on additional ways to celebrate Independence Day. Details will be coming out soon,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development at the chamber.