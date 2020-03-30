Kingsport to hold annual spring clean-up weeks

KINGSPORT — The Model City is gearing up for its annual spring clean-up service, which will begin next week.

From March 30 through April 10, residents can place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. Every resident will receive two garbage and recycling pick-ups and one yard waste/trash pick-up during the two-week period.

The city will pick up:

• Appliances

• Tires (only four per household and off the rim)

• Furniture

• Small amounts of building materials (drywall, carpet, scrap lumber)

• Yard debris

• Mattresses

• Bagged grass

• Bagged or loose leaves

• Brush

• General junk

The city will not pick up:

• Paint

• Liquids

• Hazardous material

• Propane tanks

• Tires on rims

• Contractor-generated building materials

• Contractor-generated tree debris

During the clean-up weeks, the city will accept items outside the garbage can. A leaf truck will also run during this time.

While the spring clean-up service is free for residents, the city will still charge for contractor-generated waste and tree debris during these weeks.

Computer items, such as monitors, keyboards and hard drives, can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive.

For more information, call (423) 229-9451 or visit www.kingsporttn.gov.