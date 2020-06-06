Hawkins Police Blotter: Son charged with neglect of vulnerable adult

A Kingsport man was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult last week after police determined that his 74-year-old father had gone an extended period of time without medical care and with very little to eat.

According to a report filed by Kingsport Police Department Detective Justin McConnell, on March 8 the KPD responded to the residence of Bobby Quillen on Timberidge Trail on a complaint that he was being threatened by his son, Matthew Robert Quillen, 33, who resides there as well. Police determined that the father suffers from multiple debilitating health issues and the son is his caregiver. Although a KPD report was made on March 8, there was no arrest, although the KPD subsequently received multiple reports noting concern for the father’s welfare.

An Adult Protective Services (APS) case worker later visited the home and reportedly found no food other than cream pies and fig cookies. On April 4, police responded to the residence due to a domestic incident involving Matthew Quillen and his girlfriend, and it was again noted that there was very little to eat in the house. As a result, APS began bringing food to Bobby Quillen.

A subsequent investigation revealed that despite the father’s serious illnesses he hadn’t been to see his doctor since November, and had missed doctor’s appointments on May 20 and May 27. Matthew Quillen was arrested by the KPD on May 30 on charges of simple possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to neglect of a vulnerable adult. He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for June 22.

Innocent man gets “whooped”

Roger Neal Campbell, 52, 196 Hamilton St., Rogersville, was arrested on May 30 and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man he claimed was running out of his residence.

Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson responded to a complaint of a man screaming in the street with a gun and located Campbell, who reportedly stated he had observed the victim run out of his house. Campbell stated he chased the man to College Street and “whooped him,” although the victim and witnesses reportedly stated that the man wasn’t in Campbell’s home.

The victim said Campbell just showed up at his house and attacked him. Gibson reportedly observed a large cut on the victim’s head. The firearm was not recovered.

Allegedly poured gas on girlfriend

Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 39, 313 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, was arrested on June 1 and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred on May 29 during an argument about his girlfriend leaving.

The victim stated she was trying to leave when Murrell allegedly took her keys and told her she wan’t leaving. Murrell then allegedly poured gas on her and tried to light it with a match, choked her, hit her in the face multiple times, then bent her thumb back to the point she believed it was broken.

The victim then left on foot, and Murrell later picked her up and took her to her mother’s house. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Harrell stated in his report he observed bruising and marks on her neck and bruising on her cheeks and near her eyes.

Sex offender arrested in 2016 hit-and-run

Elvis Junior Coffey, 36, 237 Bellmont Ave., Church Hill, was arrested on May 25 on an outstanding 4-year-old warrant charging him with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, violation of the sex offender registry, driving on a suspended license and failure to yield as a result of an accident that occurred on Highway 11-W in front of Volunteer High School on March 2, 2016.

Coffey was reportedly picking up his girlfriend’s daughter from school — a violation of his convicted sex offender restrictions — when he pulled into the path of an oncoming westbound vehicle, causing a collision. A witness stated that after the wreck Coffey walked to the other vehicle involved, then ran away in the direction of Robin Hood Estates.

The crash victim, who also happened to be a case worker with the Department of Children’s Services, corroborated the other witness account, stating that Coffey fled as soon as he saw the DCS credentials.

A pound of pot and a sawed-off shotgun

Carl Richard Brooks Jr., 64, 6520 Route 66-N, Rogersville, was arrested on May 26 and charged with possession of marijuana for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Prior to the arrival of narcotics Det. Gary Lawson to serve a search warrant on Brooks’ residence, one of the initial responding deputies had to leave on an emergency call. Initially only one marijuana plant was located, and Brooks was going to be cited into court on only a misdemeanor. When the other deputy returned, however, he stated he had seen about a pound of marijuana and several guns in Brooks’ bedroom.

A total of 109 grams of marijuana was seized. Among the guns seized was a sawed-off shotgun with a 12.5-inch barrel.

“Too drunk” for field sobriety tests

Andres Betancourt, 24, 818 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, was arrested on May 29 and charged with felony evading arrest, DUI and possession of a gun by an intoxicated person after he reportedly passed Church Hill Police Department Officer Chad Gillenwater at a high rate of speed shortly before 4 a.m. on Highway 11-W.

Gillenwater stated in his report he took note of the blue Ford Raptor pickup’s personalized license plate: MANGO. When Gillenwater attempted a traffic stop, Betancourt allegedly accelerated to speeds in excess of 95 mph, and upon entering Mount Carmel, Gilenwater terminated pursuit and used his radio to request a BOLO on the vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol located the truck at the Allandale Waffle House and arrested Betancourt, who reportedly stated he was “too drunk” to attempt a field sobriety test. A loaded 9mm Glock handgun was located in the passenger seat.

Stolen truck crashed into tree

Albert Lee Lyons, 46, 222 Choptack Road, Rogersville, was arrested on June 2 on several charges including felony theft, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license as a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred the evening of May 28 in the area of Little Pumpkin Valley Road and Turkey Creek Road in Eidson.

HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton reportedly located a Ford F250 pickup off an embankment where it struck a tree, and he observed empty beer cans and liquor bottles inside the vehicle. One person who had been an occupant in the pickup was located at a nearby residence and transported to a hospital. Lyons, who was determined to be the driver, had fled on foot.

The owner of the truck, which was valued at $9,000, stated that Lyons took it without permission on May 28.

Ex-boyfriend upset about male guest

Levi Kalen Hagood, 30, 439 Circle Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on June 3 and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism, and domestic assault following an incident that occurred at an ex-girlfriend’s residence on Eagle Drive on May 28.

The victim told the HCSO that Hagood entered her residence through the back door uninvited and was upset because she had a male guest.

She said Hagood slapped her face, shoved her against her daughter’s bedroom door, and kicked in the door of the bedroom where her male guest was located, causing damage to the frame. The male guest signed a statement corroborating her allegations.