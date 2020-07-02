Seven days, seven straight 1,000-plus case reports for Tennessee

Tennessee added almost 1,600 COVID-19 cases to its pandemic total Thursday, while Northeast Tennessee added 17.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,575 new cases and 11 deaths were reported statewide in Thursday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 46,890 and 620.

Thursday’s report puts Tennessee at seven straight days of 1,000-plus case increases since June.

Sullivan County saw a 10-case jump to 101 cases and two deaths, and Hawkins County added four cases for a total of 55 and two deaths.

Johnson County’s total increased by one case for a pandemic total of 38 and no deaths, while Greene County rose by one to 86 cases and two deaths and Unicoi by one case to 55 and no deaths.

Washington County remained at 134 cases Thursday, and Carter County stayed at 56 cases and one death.

Statewide, total testing stood at 838,084, for 12.27% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 54,471 have been positive for COVID-19 and 783,613 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,971 (70 positive, 2,901 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.23%

— Sullivan, 7,053 (106 positive, 6,947 negative) of 158,348 or 4.45%

— Washington, 6,729 (157 positive, 6,572 negative) of 129,375 or 5.2%

— Johnson, 2,551 (40 positive, 2,511 negative) of 17,788 or 14.34%

— Carter, 2,880 (58 positive, 2,822 negative) of 56,391 or 5.11%

— Greene, 3,855 (93 positive, 3,762 negative) of 69,069 or 5.58%

— Unicoi, 1,331 (61 positive, 1,270 negative) of 17,883 or 7.44%

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District rose by one case to 53 and four deaths. Lee County added one case for 12 and no deaths Thursday. Wise County remained at 28 cases and two deaths, Scott County at 10 cases and two deaths and Norton stayed at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 63,735 cases and 1,816 deaths Thursday — increases of 532 and 30, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 744,480 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.63%. For nasal swab testing only, 671,560 people have been tested to date, or 7.78%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 3,565 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.12%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 762 of 23,423 or 3.25%

— Norton, 469 of 3,981 or 11.78%

— Wise County, 1,452 of 37,383 or 3.88%

— Scott County, 882 of 21,566 or 4.09%