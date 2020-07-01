Northeast Tennessee adds nine COVID-19 cases as state daily total tops 1,800

Tennessee started off July with more than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, while Northeast Tennessee added nine in reports Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,806 new cases and five deaths were reported statewide in Wednesday’s data, putting pandemic total cases and deaths at 45,315 and 609.

The latest report puts Tennessee at six straight days of 1,000-plus daily case increases.

Washington County led the region with three new cases Wednesday, for a pandemic total of 134 and no deaths. Carter and Sullivan each added two cases, putting Carter at 56 cases and one death and Sullivan at 91 cases and two deaths.

Unicoi and Johnson each added one case for respective totals of 54 and 37 with no COVID-19-related deaths in either county.

Hawkins stayed at 51 cases and two deaths, while Greene remained at 85 cases and two deaths

Statewide, total testing stood at 817,522, for 11.97% of the state’s 6.83 million population. Of total tests to date, 52,617 have been positive for COVID-19 and 764,905 negative.

In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:

— Hawkins, 2,939 (66 positive, 2,873 negative) of 56,786 residents or 5.18%

— Sullivan, 6,881 (95 positive, 6,786 negative) of 158,348 or 4.35%

— Washington, 6,597 (156 positive, 6,441 negative) of 129,375 or 5.1%

— Johnson, 2,546 (39 positive, 2,507 negative) of 17,788 or 14.31%

— Carter, 2,843 (57 positive, 2,786 negative) of 56,391 or 5.04%

— Greene, 3,822 (94 positive, 3,728 negative) of 69,069 or 5.53%

— Unicoi, 1,322 (60 positive, 1,262 negative) of 17,883 or 7.39%

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 53 cases and four deaths. Lee County stayed at 11 cases and no deaths Wednesday. Wise remained at 28 cases and two deaths, Scott at 10 cases and two deaths and Norton at four cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 63,203 cases and 1,786 deaths Wednesday — increases of 416 and 23, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 726,152 of 8.63 million state residents, or 8.41%. For nasal swab testing only, 655,958 people have been tested to date, or 7.6%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 3,545 of 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4.1%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 752 of 23,423 or 3.21%

— Norton, 463 of 3,981, or 11.63%

— Wise County, 1,447 of 37,383 or 3.87%

— Scott County, 882 of 21,566 or 4.09%