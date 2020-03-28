City officials concerned about public following social distancing in parks

KINGSPORT — Visitors to Kingsport parks have increased in recent days, and city officials are concerned that people aren’t following safe practices for social distancing.

“Park visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer and wash their hands frequently where restrooms are available,” said Kitty Frazier, manager of the Parks and Recreation Department. “People should be bringing their own water bottles or bottles of water when they visit. Practicing social distancing during this time is very important for our community’s health. If you’re feeling sick or exhibiting symptoms, you shouldn’t visit the parks.”

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the school system’s playgrounds and other public areas will follow the city parks policy.