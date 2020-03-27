Hawkins County confirms second case of COVID-19

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller reported Friday evening that a second case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Hawkins County.

“This afternoon, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency can confirm that our office has received information from the Tennessee Department of Health that there is an additional case, bringing the total to two positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Hawkins County,” Miller stated in his report. “The location and identity of any cases are protected by healthcare privacy. It is likely our region is near community spread.”

Miller added, “It is important to continue to follow President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 15 days to slow the spread. Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency will continue to always report the most accurate information possible to the public.”

The public is encouraged to monitor the Hawkins County EMA and TEMA Facebook pages for updates.

The number of cases reported in Sullivan and Washington counties increased on Friday as well. Sullivan increased by two to a total of six, and Washington increased by one to a total of 10, while Unicoi County reported its first case. The total number of cases reported as of Friday in Tennessee is 1,203.

Hawkins County’s first patient was a 25-year-old male employee of the ABB Manufacturing plant in Rogersville, who tested positive on Tuesday.

ABB Manufacturing, which employs about 230 people, told the Times News Thursday it would reopen after completing a deep cleaning of the plant and a COVID-19 screening of employees.