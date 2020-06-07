Terry claims Tillinghast title in playoff over Rhea

JOHNSON CITY — Ryan Terry really wasn’t the bad guy, but he knew the home folks weren’t exactly pulling for him.

Terry won the Tillinghast Invitational in a playoff over East Tennessee State’s Jack Rhea on Sunday at Johnson City Country Club, and he ruined a good story along the way.

Hours earlier, Rhea’s father, A.R., won the senior division title, meaning a victory for Jack would have meant a big party at the Rhea household.

Instead, Terry, a 28-year-old former Lipscomb golfer, took the trophy back with him to Nashville.

“I think golf’s one of those great sports where people just rally around good play,” said Terry, who also won the Florida Azalea Amateur in March. “Jack played a great round, a great tournament. I know there’s a lot more folks here that know him and were rooting for him. He’s had such a good year and he’ll keep playing well.

“When the pressure is on the line, it’s good to know you can hit good shots. It’ll help with my confidence down the line.”

Terry and Rhea finished 13-under-par 131, breaking the tournament record of 132 set by Ken Miller two years ago. Terry closed with a 66. Rhea’s 65 tied his dad’s winning round.

The younger Rhea came up just short on his birdie putt on the 18th hole, which would have virtually clinched the title.

That opened the door for Terry, who needed a birdie on the final hole to force a playoff. He almost went one better. Terry’s wedge shot skipped off the fringe, spun toward the hole and stopped an inch away from dropping for a dramatic eagle and victory.

He then tapped in the easiest birdie putt he’ll ever have.

Rhea and Terry headed back to the 18th tee and both found the fairway.

Rhea went first, and his shot spun off a slope on the green, stopping some 35 feet away, leaving him a difficult uphill putt to the back tier. The gallery assembled on the veranda behind the 18th green let out a collective moan as the ball rolled down the hill.

“I actually thought it was going to be pretty good, but then I heard everybody telling it to stop and I saw it at the bottom,” Rhea said.

Terry put his approach safely on the right level, 10 feet from the hole.

Rhea’s first putt came up well short and Terry lagged down to a foot. When Rhea missed his par putt, Terry tapped in for the win.

“I played a good tournament and it just came down to a playoff hole,” Rhea said. “It’s tough.”

Rhea said he was thinking about possibly joining his dad in the winner’s circle.

“I guess on 16 or 17, I kind of thought about it a little bit,” he said. “I was trying to stay in my own world and not think about it too much.”

First-round co-leaders Spencer Cross and William Nottingham, who shot tournament record-tying 64s on Saturday, finished third and fourth respectively. Cross shot 69 and Nottingham 70.

Chance Taylor, last year’s runner-up, was fifth at 135, followed by Samuel Trubea (137), Connor Creasy (138) and Nick Cohen (138). Jackson Skeen and Trenton Johnson tied at 139.

SENIORS CHAMPIONSHIP

A.R. Rhea won the senior title by shooting a 7-under 65 for a come-from-behind victory. He beat former champ Mike Wood by one shot when Wood’s birdie putt on the final hole came up tantalizingly short.

Rhea, who finished at 6-under 138, was watching on the veranda when Wood lined up to putt and he had a good angle on the potentially tying shot.

“I was standing right on his line and when he hit it, it looked good,” Rhea said. “It was never off line. It came up about one roll short.”

Moments earlier, Rhea had come up just short on a 10-foot birdie putt that would have given him a 64.

“I wanted so bad to hit that putt a little more aggressively, but I couldn’t because if it lips out, it can go hard left,” he said. “And then I’d have 3 or 4 feet in front of all these people and I don’t want that.”

Rhea, a former All-America pitcher at Milligan and a Toronto Blue Jays draft pick, admitted he was a little out of his comfort zone being in contention.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” he said. “I’m relatively new to tournament golf. I’ve played in club championships and a couple of these, but that’s about it. I’m proud that I was able to hold it together until the end. I hit some good shots.”

With brother Chip Rhea, also a former minor leaguer, caddying, baseball came to mind a time or two during the fateful round.

“I told my brother I could roll out of bed and you tell me it’s the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded and a 3-2 count, I’ll throw a strike. But in golf, hitting a wedge is no sure thing. It’s a different animal,” A.R. Rhea said.

Defending champion Mike Poe finished third at 144 after closing with a 74. Bryan Rodgers was fourth at 145 and David Greer was fifth at 147.

TILLINGHAST INVITATIONAL

At Johnson City Country Club

Sunday, June 7

Final round; par 72

Championship Flight

x-won sudden death playoff

x-Ryan Terry 65-66—131

Jack Rhea 66-65—131

Spencer Cross 64-69—133

William Nottingham 64-70—134

Chance Taylor 66-69—135

Samuel Trueba 68-69—137

Connor Creasy 66-72—138

Nick Cohen 69-69—138

Jackson Skeen 67-72—139

Trenton Johnson 72-67—139

Lucas Tabor 69-71—140

Lawrence Largent 66-75—141

Joe Brooks 72-69—141

Will Watson 69-72—141

Ryan Heisey 73-69—141

Daniel Goode 72-70—142

Tarun Hoskere 67-75—142

Chase Roswall 69-73—142

Tory Davis 73-69—142

Remi Chartier 70-72—142

Lucas Armstrong 71-71—142

Cayman Ratliff 72-70—142

Bo Andrews 73-69—142

Tanner Davis 72-70—142

Josh McWhorter 69-74—143

Gavin Nickels 72-71—143

Jack Tickle 71-72—143

Andrew Spiegler 68-76—144

Bracton Womack 74-70—144

Clint Lowe 69-75—144

Alex Bradford 69-76—145

Nelson Dickson 73-72—145

Blake Howard 71-74—145

Channing Blevins 69-77—146

Richard Lowe 73-73—146

Carter Counts 74-72—146

Austin Carter 76-70—146

Tommy Miller 72-75—147

Bryan Sangid 73-74—147

Wesley Jones 73-74—147

Sidney Melvin 69-79—148

Garrett Whitfield 75-74—149

Dan Constantino 76-73—149

Joe Culpepper 75-74—149

Ben Treadway 73-77—150

Brandon Mathis 77-73—150

Hunter O’Neal 75-77—152

Caleb Moss 78-74—152

Sean Anderson 76-76—152

Ben Campbell 77-76—153

Jonathan Coats 77-78—155

Matthew Love 78-78—156

Jeremy Rollins 82-75—157

Kevin Campbell 80-78—158

Richard Oref 77-82—159

Pujan Shah 80-83—163

Scott Chartier 80-85—165

Daniel Everhart 89-76—165

Brackton Smith 90-85—175

Austin Davis 92-91—183

Christopher Schaff 82-WD

Jacob Owens 79-DQ

Caleb Gonzalez 98-DQ

Senior Championship Flight

A.R. Rhea 73-65—138

Mike Wood 71-68—139

Mike Poe 70-74—144

Bryan Rodgers 74-71—145

David Greer 71-76—147

Mark Atkins 74-77—151

Bill Hardin 76-76—152

Lyman Fulton 78-74—152

Stefan Salyer 75-81—156

Cary Daniels 73-84—157

David Daniels 77-84—157

Randy Longcrier 77-81—158

Mark Halvorsen 80-78—158

James White 80-78—158

Scott Campbell 81-79—160

Pat Kenney 81-80—161

Richard Wilson 85-80—165

Chris Jenkins 84-82—166

Steve Love 85-82—167

Tim Moore WD

First Flight

Matt Brown 75-77—152

Grayson Clark 79-83—162

Tim Walker 81-81—162

Josh Taylor 85-79—164

Daniel Sochalski 83-85—168

Brandon Moore WD

Second Flight

John Williams 76-77—153

Kipp Hambrick 76-80—156

Billy Haren 77-79—156

Shawn Stewart 83-80—163

John White 88-90—178

Wes Estes 98-94—192

Third Flight

Alan George 83-84—167

Mitchell Nidiffer 84-84—168

Michael Davis 89-88—177

Tony Southard 93-94—187

Cole Greer 94-93—187

Craig Duncan 94-97—191

Senior First Flight

Marvin Orio 82-88—170

Joe Avento 88-86—174

Troy Baker 85-89—174

Chris Tidwell 100-92—192

Senior Second Flight

Kevin Cole 73-81—154

Charlie Smith 75—79—154

Greg Goulds 82-81—163

Jim Brantner 88-86—174

Felicia Nidiffer 100-96—196