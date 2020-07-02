Let's put tomorrow in perspective

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

We draw our conclusions about ourselves and our future in the way that we view ourselves: right, wrong, good or bad. The way that we perceive ourselves is related to what we can accomplish today and in our future.

When do you think your future begins? A lot of people think that it might be tomorrow, a year from now or somewhere in between. We don’t think about it, but our future is just the next second away, and the past is just the last second. I know this sounds very simplified, but when the next second comes and then goes, the next one comes, and on and on. Then an hour has gone by and then two, and then we find that the whole day is gone. It all depends on our perspective. I am not saying we must be so busy that we fill up our days with something and not take time to smell the roses. We must have our downtime but not so much downtime we do not get anything accomplished. We must bring our future into the right perspective.

Jesus said, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (Matthew 6:34) Jesus is not saying that we are to be happy go lucky through life with no responsibility at all. The Bible says that “each one of us will give an account of himself to God” (Romans 14:12), not only for what we have done but what we have not done. So how do we bring our tomorrow into perspective?

Jesus said something in John 5:19 that can bring light into this subject. He said he could not do anything on his own, but he only did what he saw his father do. In John 6:38, he tells us that he came down from heaven, not to do his own will, but the will of his father that sent him. So our lives do not belong to ourselves, but to God who made us, for He has the master plan for our lives. He knows what is best for us; we don’t. We are limited as to what we can see, for we measure today and tomorrow by what happened to us in our past. If we are not careful, our past will hold us prisoners of it. What happened in our past doesn’t need to be an indicator of tomorrow. See yourself through the eyes of the one who made you and who knows what you are capable of.

The First step is to know him in a personal way. You must have a relationship with God before you can really hear Him clearly. He has already done his part. John 3:16 tells us, He sent his son to this earth so that you can know him and the next step belongs to you. If you already know Him, allow Him to lead you each day, and you will be amazed at what He can accomplish with a surrendered life. He truly knows what tomorrow holds for you. We are not in this life just to live and then die. He not only wants to give us life, but life more abundantly. (John 10:10)

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.