Be a light for the world to see

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Here at Easter, I am reminded Jesus went to Jerusalem to celebrate Passover, a feast celebrated since the time of Moses. After the 10 plagues, God instructed (Exodus 12:7) every family to kill a lamb and place some of its blood on the two side posts and the upper door post of their house.

Those who were set aside as God’s children were given special consideration during a plague that would kill many in Egypt.

Pastors are hearing many anxious and fearful people ask, “Where is the safest place during a time like this?”

The only answer can be it’s on our knees (and) in the center of God’s will, proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ to the world around us. This is what sets us aside today as God’s children.

While we the church will not be reckless or carelessly expose our families to danger, we have the answer of faith, hope and peace to offer a world of anxious and panic-hearted, fear-filled people and that hope is in Jesus Christ. This is a time the church can give caring “Christ-centered” leadership.

Many people live in fear, because subconsciously some of us can’t go back to a time and place we were convicted of our sins, surrendered our life to Jesus Christ and asked Him to come and live His life through us. Our real underlying fear is not of the temporal, but the eternal.

Whether I died of the virus or in an accident today, I have promise of the eternal. And while our minds might not understand it, our very hearts do.

During a time like this, we pray God will use us who believe in Christ to serve, to help, to love, and be a light to Jesus for a world to see.

The Rev. Sheldon Livesay serves as director of Of One Accord Ministry in Hawkins County.