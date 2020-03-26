Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Once I witnessed an obvious heart attack completely broken with a full-time intercessor by powerfully quoting Psalm 91. I was amazed to see the power of God’s word quoted during a time of great need.

Today, most of us would agree, our nation and world are in a time of “Great Need,” and those of us who follow Christ can find the Word of God has never lost its power. Great men like David learned early in life his source of real help was in God. Today we know that is through God’s son, Jesus Christ.

I love King David’s Psalms. David was a man who understood distress and sorrow. He wrote in Psalm 61:2, “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” David knew he had to turn to God for strength in times of trouble.

In Psalm 46:1-2, he again stated, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear. …” David says, during the worst of times, a very present God removes fear and brings strength and peace.

Then we come to the mighty chapter of Psalm 91. My greatest encouragement today would be to read this Psalm daily, personalize it and place the names of your family in it. In verse 2, David writes “God is our refuge during rough times, someone we can trust in, and He (God) will surely deliver us. …”

In verses following, he writes we shall not fear. He says 1,000 shall fall at our side and 10,000 at our right hand, but their fate will not touch us. Then in verse 10, no evil will befall us, neither will any plague come against us.

Find comfort and strength by looking to God and praying these daily.

The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is the director of Of One Accord Ministry in Hawkins County.