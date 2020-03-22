In an upside-down world, turn to the living God who hears your cry

Editor’s Note: Today the Times News begins a new daily devotional feature. With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Psalm 61:1-2 — “ Hear my cry, O God; attend to my prayer. From the end of the earth I will cry to You, when my heart is overwhelmed; lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

The ancient writer in so many ways felt much like many in our world today. He needed to know that his voice mattered. His trust was in an unseen God who had been faithful to generations before. I believe his determination was to cry out, if necessary, to the ends of the earth. He was overwhelmed by circumstances beyond his control, but never gave up on the idea that somewhere, there existed someone, some deity who cared enough to not only listen, but respond to the cry of desperation.

We, not unlike the psalmist, have suddenly found ourselves in an upside down world. Things are changing rapidly, and one hardly knows what to expect, or where to turn next. We, too, need to know that our voice is being heard by the One who is Creator and Parent of all. The pandemic, a national emergency, suspensions of public gatherings, and rumors of isolation overwhelm us. Empty shelves and fear of losing employment are extremely unsettling.

I am reminded of a scene in the movie “Titanic,” when folks have gone down with the ship and are desperately hanging on for hope. Out of the icy fog, a light shines, and a voice echoes over the waters, “Is there anybody out there?” The good news of the Gospel reminds us there is hope and a future. There is a rock that is higher than I. Will you look to the living God who does hear your cry and is touched by the feeling of our infirmity? Don’t lose hope. His ears are not faint and arms are not short. Call out to Jesus today.

The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.