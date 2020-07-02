North's Davis to be principal of new West Ridge High

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan North High School Principal Josh Davis is to become the first principal of the new West Ridge High School, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox announced late Thursday morning.

The announcement means that Davis will become the leader of the county school system’s larger of two high schools to be open in 2021, with a planned 1,700 students, after being the principal of the smallest of its four current high schools, which has about 500 students.

“It is an honor to be selected to help facilitate the opening of our region’s newest high school. I look forward to working with the students, families and staff of the Central, North and South communities as we come together to create a solid foundation for the opening of West Ridge High School,” David said.

West Ridge, a $60 million-plus facility and campus under construction off Exit 63 of Interstate 81, is to open in the fall of 2021, with the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and most or all of Sullivan Central high schools. Sullivan East High will remain. The school campus of almost 100 acres is off Lynn Road, near Second Harvest Food Bank.

Davis began his career as a teacher in Sullivan County in 2003 and worked as a teacher and instructional coach in Kingsport City Schools for four years starting in 2007. Davis returned to Sullivan County in 2011, where he has since served as a high school assistant principal, an elementary school principal, middle school principal and most recently the principal of North.

Cox in an afternoon interview said further announcements, including football and other coaches, band director and assistant principals, would be forthcoming.

“The first hire, of course, is the principal. Then we’ll be addressing the administration” and other positions “in the coming weeks and months,” Cox said.

Davis, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, was principal of North Middle School when he became principal of North High and Middle schools, in the same building, in 2018. He also served as principal of Rock Springs Elementary School adjacent to South.

“Dr. Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in instructional leadership that will help us build a strong team and strong academic foundation for West Ridge High School. He was selected through a rigorous process from a pool of highly qualified applicants,” Cox said in a news release.

Davis is an alumnus of Sullivan North High School and holds a bachelor’s in early childhood education, a master’s of education and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis, all from East Tennessee State University.