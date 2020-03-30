Sullivan schools to distribute digital devices

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools plans to distribute digital devices to students soon for use at home during the coronavirus shutdown, according to the head of the school system.

Although the details have not yet been formalized, Director of Schools David Cox said the system will hand out the devices on an as-needed basis.

Cox said Sullivan County Schools, which released suggested online learning access and other tips last week, is working on plans to get the devices to students who don’t have them and don’t have them available. Unlike Kingsport City Schools, which provides devices for students to take home in grades 6-12 and to use at school for grades 3-5, Sullivan does not have a 1:1 ratio of devices to students at any grade level.

Cox said the county distribution likely will be for grades 3-12 and will serve only those without a device or a device available at home. Cox said packets of information will be given out to grades K-2, a group that will not get devices.

In its service area, Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum, has announced 60 days of free Wi-Fi internet access to any household with K-12 or college students who don’t already have internet access.

To enroll, call (844) 488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households, and other providers in other areas have made similar offers.