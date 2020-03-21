Wise, Norton school systems see increased demand for off-site meals, await SOL decision

WISE — After a week into the state-mandated closing of Virginia’s K-12 public schools, two Southwest Virginia school districts are seeing the demand for off-site meals climb.

Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins and Norton City Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford said the increase comes with uncertainty about whether Gov. Ralph Northam will extend school closings past March 27 to the end of the school year.

Mullins said daily demand for meals has climbed from about 1,000 children Monday to 1,219 on March 23. The county now delivers or provides for pickup meals twice a week — two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and three breakfasts and lunches on Wednesdays — to replace meals students would have missed otherwise.

“We had sent more than 5,000 meals by Wednesday,” Mullins said.

Wohlford said the demand in Norton for daily delivery and pickup meals has almost doubled from Monday’s 100 breakfasts and 125 lunches.

Mullins said that, while division food staff and vendors have done a good job in getting food to students, the school system has seen some problems with food availability.

“Those who deliver our food to the schools have been great, but we’re still seeing some breaks in our supply chain,” Mullins said. “Some of it is like shortages you’re seeing in grocery stores.”

“If we move forward with closing for the rest of the semester, I have to imagine that some government agencies will have to get involved,” Mullins said of questions about whether Northam will order those closings. “I’m glad we can be here in that sense for our communities.”

Mullins and Wohlford both said they are waiting to see if Standards of Learning testing will be suspended after U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Friday an expedited process for states to get waivers from federal testing and student assessment requirements.

Virginia state school Superintendent James Lane on Friday said his staff will submit a testing waiver application for state Board of Education approval in April and for federal consideration afterward.

"We are exploring all options to cancel state-required Standards of Learning assessments for the year in light of today’s announcement by (the U.S. Education Department),” Lane said. “But with today’s announcement, our educators and schools can focus on supporting the health and well-being of students and on providing opportunities for continued learning while schools are closed.”