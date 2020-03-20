Regional banks, credit unions changing operations due to COVID-19

Several banks and credit unions throughout the region have altered or plan to alter their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are statements from some local financial institutions that have recently announced service changes.

Eastman Credit Union

“At Eastman Credit Union (ECU), the health and safety of our staff and members is at the forefront during these unprecedented times. With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective Monday, March 23, ECU will begin serving our members through our branch drive-throughs only. All ATM locations will be available, as well as night depositories.

“In an effort to continue providing the level of service you have come to expect from ECU, we plan to extend our hours of operation in our drive-throughs and Member Contact Center (800) 999-2328 to Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

“ECU’s Holston Valley Medical Center Branch and Building 230 inside Eastman will be closed until further notice. In addition, our drive-through at Ravine Branch in Kingsport, TN and Valley Street Branch in Abingdon, VA will be open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.”

Citizens Bank

“Citizens Bank remains OPEN to service our customers. However, beginning Monday, March 23, services at all branch locations will be limited to Drive-Up Services and beginning … Thursday, March 19, service at our State St. location in Bristol, TN is limited to Drive-Up Services only.

“Lobby services, such as safe deposit box access and new loans will be by APPOINTMENT ONLY. New deposit accounts may be opened online at citizensbank24.com. Of course, all our ATM, Online, Mobile, Card, and Customer Contact Support services will continue to operate without interruption. This adjustment in services is temporary and we plan to return to full service as soon as practical.”

Regions Bank

“For the safety of our customers and associates, Regions branches will be open by drive-thru or lobby appointment only starting Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

“We encourage you to bank with us at our Regions drive-thrus. Find locations with drive-thru services. Lobbies will be open for appointments only. If you need to speak in-person with a Regions associate about your accounts, please select the ‘Make An Appointment’ option:

“ • At the bottom of any page on Regions.com

“ • The Accounts tab of Online Banking

“• In the Menu of the Regions Mobile app”

Bank of Tennessee

“After careful consideration and planning, and to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and employees, we must take measures to limit the person to person contact in our branch lobbies. Our plan supports the CDC guidance to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, we will limit visits to all of our branch lobbies. All of our drive-thru lanes, ITMs and ATMs will be open on a regular schedule and ready to serve you.

“We are confident we can handle a majority of your banking needs in our drive-thru lanes, with our DRIVE-THRU plus ITM technology, and through online and mobile banking. We highly encourage you to bank with us in our drive-thru locations. … However, we realize you may have needs that require lobby interaction. To minimize the number of customers in our branches and to limit your wait time, we will accept appointments for branch transactions. Here’s how:

“Business Customers: Please contact your Business Banker or Relationship Manager — they are ready to assist you and will set a time to meet with you. Or call us at 866-378-9500 and we will connect you with one of our Business Bankers.

“Consumer Customers: Please contact our Customer Care Team at 866-378-9500 and they will connect you with a Customer Experience Officer at one of our branch locations.”

Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union

“In an effort to adhere to CDC recommendations for social distancing and common sense strategy for preventing COVID-19 exposure in our region, ACFCU has decided to close branch lobbies effective Thursday, March 19th until further notice.

“This does not change the fact that we are 100% committed to providing you with personal service, and we are still 100% open to serve all your financial needs virtually!

• Drive-thrus are open in Gray, Kingsport and Norton, VA

• Check http://www.myacfcu.org/ATM-Locator for the nearest surcharge-free ATM

• Full-service ATM open in Rogersville (both deposits and withdrawals)

• Visit www.myacfcu.org for full service online banking, bill pay, funds transfer, loan applications, alerts, and new accounts, or use our Mobile App

• Call (800) 378-3778 for any questions, personal assistance or special appointments

• Contact membercommunications@myacfcu.org”