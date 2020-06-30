Plenty of patriotic fun in Rogersville despite canceled July 4th celebration

ROGERSVILLE — Although Rogersville won't be hosting what would have been its 34th annual Fourth of July celebration at the City Park on Saturday, there's still plenty of ways to celebrate the country's 246th birthday in Tennessee's second oldest city

On Friday evening, Main Street will host the city’s second “Cruise-In” of 2020, followed by a 5K race on Saturday morning, and then the annual Fourth of July parade.

And, although the COVID-19 caused the cancellation of traditional July 4th entertainment and other festivities at Rogersville City Park, the park will still play host to a massive fireworks display beginning Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Friday night Cruise-In

Main Street in downtown Rogersville will be blocked beginning around 4 p.m. in preparation for the Cruise-In which takes place from 6-9 p.m.

There will be live music from classic rock band “Ivy Road,” as well as inflatable bouncy attractions for children, but the real star of the show is the classic vehicles (nothing newer than 1989) that will line both sides of Main Street.

Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker noted that all downtown restaurants and shops will be open for dining and shopping.

There were 85 vehicles at the May Cruise-In, but Barker noted that the Fourth of July Cruise-In always draws a bigger crowd.

The first 50 car show attendees to register will receive a dash plaque, and there will be “People's Choice” voting for the best in show.

Fourth of July 5K

This year's Fourth of July 5K, sponsored by Pro Elite Fitness, begins at 8 a.m. at the gym parking lot at 312 S. Armstrong Road in Rogersville.

If you want to register before race day its $15, and race day registration is $20 with T-shirts given out while supplies last.

For more information about the race and early registration, call Pro Elite Fitness at (423) 293-0226.

Rogersville Fourth of July Parade

The theme for this year's Rogersville Fourth of July Parade on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. is “Let Freedom Ring.”

Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of East Rogersville Baptist Church.

Event organizer Melissa Nelson said they will be spreading out more and social distancing, and she asks all participants to be safe and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information about the parade, contact Nelson at (423) 272-1961.

The Fireworks show is happening

Rogersville's fireworks display will be on Saturday beginning at 9:30 p.m., with patriotic music being simulcast on the local WRGS radio stations (1370 AM and 94.5 FM).

Local law enforcement will be on hand to direct motorists with parking at Rogersville City Park, and parking has traditionally been allowed on the shoulder of Highway 11-W near the park as long as spectators don't obstruct traffic.

Organizers are asking that everyone who decides to attend the Rogersville fireworks show, do so safely by practicing all recommendations from the CDC to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks, socially distancing at least 6 feet apart, and using good hand washing and/or other hygiene practices.